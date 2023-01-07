Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

PNR stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 91.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $614,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

