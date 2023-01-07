Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$193.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CJT shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Up 0.7 %

CJT opened at C$123.21 on Monday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$109.69 and a 52 week high of C$194.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

About Cargojet

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.