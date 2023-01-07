Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Sells 1,806 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) insider Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $36,481.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
