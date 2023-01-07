Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Sells 1,806 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) insider Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $36,481.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also

