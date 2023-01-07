Brian Gorman Sells 1,313 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian Gorman sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $26,522.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $20.19 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

