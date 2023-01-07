Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$954.84 million and a PE ratio of 28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.27. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.59.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

