Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,585,000 after buying an additional 3,676,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.