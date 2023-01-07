BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells $29,740.56 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Steve Rai sold 6,651 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $23,211.99.

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

