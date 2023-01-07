Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$954.84 million and a PE ratio of 28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.27.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.67 million. Research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

