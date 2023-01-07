Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ PLL opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,313 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 438,112 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 421,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,833 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70,637 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.