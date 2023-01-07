nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $36.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.73.
Several analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,792 shares of company stock worth $486,128 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
nCino Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $25.30 on Monday. nCino has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.30.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.