Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

