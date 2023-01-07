Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $321,036,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

