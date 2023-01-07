Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 110.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,067,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $22.82 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

