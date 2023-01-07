Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.