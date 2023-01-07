Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 340,141 shares.The stock last traded at $45.60 and had previously closed at $46.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

