Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.33 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,966,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

