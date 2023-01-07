Cutler Group LLC CA Boosts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.