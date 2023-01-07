Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 210,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,641,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

