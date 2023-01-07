Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CANO. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

NYSE:CANO opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.06 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

