Douglas Doerfler Sells 10,234 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $534.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Equities analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 63,691 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 196,476.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 100,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.