UBS Group Increases Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $45.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

