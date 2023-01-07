89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 2,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,264,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
ETNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $537.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
