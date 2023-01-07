Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.09.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.9 %

CYBR stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 85,149 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 134.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.