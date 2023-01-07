McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $310.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCD. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.8 %

MCD opened at $269.47 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day moving average is $259.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.