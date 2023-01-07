Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 4.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.37. 251,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,875,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

