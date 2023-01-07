Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Conagra Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 907.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

