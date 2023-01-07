Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FATE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 61.5 %

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.