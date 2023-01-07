Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cognex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,727,000 after buying an additional 272,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 183.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after buying an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 64.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after buying an additional 815,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,790,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

CGNX stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

