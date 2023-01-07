EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

