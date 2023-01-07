Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

