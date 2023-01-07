Balentine LLC Sells 8,561 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 156.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

