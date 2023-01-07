Balentine LLC Acquires 4,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.