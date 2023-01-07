Balentine LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $170.84 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

