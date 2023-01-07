Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 72.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 420,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 1,896.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 62.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 718,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after buying an additional 274,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Logitech International by 92.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 498,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after buying an additional 238,812 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

