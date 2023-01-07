Balentine LLC Sells 14,452 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

NYSE:LYB opened at $90.10 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

