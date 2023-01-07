Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 99.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 199,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 10.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

