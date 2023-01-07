Balentine LLC Has $516,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $72.47 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

