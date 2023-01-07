Balentine LLC Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 175.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.