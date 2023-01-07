Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Position Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 131.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

