Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 89,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 2,564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the period.

Get AerSale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on AerSale in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

AerSale Price Performance

Insider Activity at AerSale

ASLE opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $839.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.40. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.76.

In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,698,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.