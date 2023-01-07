Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of MillerKnoll worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,015,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 294,959 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.44.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLKN shares. Benchmark cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.