Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

