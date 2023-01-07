Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CL opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

