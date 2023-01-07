Zacks Research Comments on Arrow Electronics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrow Electronics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $21.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.51. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $22.36 per share.

ARW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $110.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $136.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,678,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

