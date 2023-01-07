Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Virgin Galactic in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Virgin Galactic’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.58.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.