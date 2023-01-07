Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

