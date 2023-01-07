Oppenheimer Weighs in on Couchbase, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Couchbase in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million.
Couchbase Price Performance
NASDAQ:BASE opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $584.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after buying an additional 411,099 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Couchbase by 464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.