Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

KEY stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,036,000 after purchasing an additional 85,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

