Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.43. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

