Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $333.81

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.81.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of RH opened at $292.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.21. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $520.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,442 shares of company stock valued at $112,611,127. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

